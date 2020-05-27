Factbox: Key spending in Japan's second stimulus package of $1.1 trillion

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will compile a fresh stimulus package worth $1.1 trillion, which would be among the world’s largest fiscal plans to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

People wearing protective masks walk past a restaurant near Shinagawa station on the first day after the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency in Tokyo, Japan, May 26, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Direct spending measures will make up 33 trillion yen of the 117-trillion-yen ($1.1-trillion) package, with the rest mostly set aside for state-affiliated banks to offer financial aid to firms hit by the virus.

Here is a breakdown of spending measures in the package, which will be finalised at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday:

CORPORATE FUNDING SUPPORT

This is the biggest component, with 11.6 trillion yen earmarked to extend loans to small and mid-sized firms in need of immediate cash to keep businesses running.

It will include 2.4 trillion yen to ramp up a pool of funds that can be tapped to inject capital into companies that may otherwise go under from slumping sales.

MEDICAL SUPPORT

About 3 trillion yen will go for payouts to doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients, distribution of masks and other medical supplies, as well as the costs of developing vaccines and new medicines.

RENT SUPPORT

A fund of about 2 trillion yen will offer subsidies to tenants struggling to pay rent due to slumping sales or income because of the virus.

OTHERS

As much as 4.7 trillion yen will be spent on other measures, such as payouts to low-income single parents, artists and those in agriculture industries, as well as helping schools prepare to re-open.

The figure includes 2 trillion yen for additional grants to local governments to cover region-specific needs in tackling the pandemic.