World News
March 31, 2020 / 9:49 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Japan PM advisers call for massive government stimulus amid coronavirus pandemic

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wipes his nose as he holds a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Private-sector advisers to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the government on Tuesday to roll out major measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The advisers’ statement, issued after a meeting of the government’s top economic advisory council, also called for fiscal policy measures that can support the economy throughout 2020.

They urged the Bank of Japan to work with the government on appropriate and flexible monetary policy.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink

