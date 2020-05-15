Tokyo needs 'new normal' in long fight against coronavirus - governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike wears a protective face mask during a press preview of a hotel of APA Group that has been designated to accommodate asymptomatic people and those with light symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to free up hospital beds and alleviate work by nurses and staff members, in Tokyo, Japan May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo residents need to get used to a “new normal” that includes telecommuting in their long fight against the coronavirus epidemic, its governor said, adding that restrictions would stay in place at least through the end of May.

“The (national government) lifted the state of emergency on 39 prefectures yesterday, and there’s a broad sense of relief,” Governor Yuriko Koike told a news conference.

“But we have to look at the two-week mark from the end of the long holidays (on May 6) to get an accurate picture.”