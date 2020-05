A man wearing a business suit walks in an almost empty platform during a Golden Week, a week-long holiday in Japan, under a nationwide state of emergency as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Tokyo, Japan May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s capital of Tokyo reported 38 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, Jiji news agency said, marking a fifth straight day of declining numbers of new infections.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday extended a nationwide state of emergency to May 31, saying the infection rate had yet to drop enough to justify ending measures.