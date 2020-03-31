Japan urges citizens to stay away from a third of the world

A man walks past on a nearly empty street in a snow fall during the first weekend after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (not in picture) urged Tokyo residents to stay indoors in a bid to keep the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading, at an shopping and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is urging its citizens not to travel to 73 countries and regions, or a third of all countries in the world, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday, as the government fights to prevent an explosive surge in coronavirus cases.

The ministry on Tuesday issued “Level 3” travel warnings against the United States, Canada, China, South Korea, Britain, among others, adding to the more than 20 countries, mostly in Europe, that it had warned against in recent weeks.

The government will likely ban entry of non-Japanese nationals from the newly added countries, as it has for the previous ones, Motegi said.