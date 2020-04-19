Economic News
April 19, 2020 / 3:13 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Kuwaiti central bank tells lenders to postpone customer dues for six months

1 Min Read

The Kuwait Central Bank towers over the traditional Dhow harbor in Kuwait City, Kuwait March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s central bank on Sunday instructed banks to postpone amounts due from coronavirus affected customers for six months without applying any penalties, it said in a statement.

The move, part of various measures by the central bank in response to the coronavirus crisis, extends a previous directive in March which stipulated a three month postponement. The six month window runs from March to September.

Reporting by Ahmad Hagagy; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alexander Smith

