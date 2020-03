BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s security council recommended Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev on Saturday to declare a state of emergency from March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s office said in a statement.

Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko, writing by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Louise Heavens