Kyrgyzstan moves to lock down major cities

A medical official wearing protective gear stands inside a minibus while taking passengers' body temperature, as an additional measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a check point outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in its three biggest cities, including the capital Bishkek, a move that will allow authorities to lock them down after the number of coronavirus cases more than doubled in the Central Asian nation.

In addition to the cities of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad, local emergencies were also declared in three provincial districts, which will open the way for measures from banning layoffs to imposing curfews, the government said.

The Central Asian nation bordering China said on Tuesday it has confirmed 42 cases of coronavirus infections, up from just 16 a day earlier.

Also on Tuesday, the Kyrgyz government ordered all of its employees to start working from home.