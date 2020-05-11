Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - More than 4.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 281,591 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0421 GMT on Monday.

A passenger, wearing a protective face mask, waits to board an Air France flight to Mexico City in Terminal 2E at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the lockdown will not end yet, urging people to “stay alert” to the risks as he outlined plans to begin slowly easing measures.

* Total cases in Germany increased by 357 to 169,575, while the death toll rose by 22 to 7,417.

* Spain registered its lowest daily number of deaths on Sunday since mid-March.

* Portugal will “assess the risk” of re-starting football this month if there are many COVID-19 cases among players, after three players at top-flight Vitoria Guimaraes tested positive.

* Russian authorities said they had recorded 11,012 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China reported 17 new cases for May 10, marking the highest daily increase since April 28. The total case toll now stands at 82,918 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.

* Japan could lift a state of emergency in many regions this week if new cases are under control and PM Shinzo Abe signalled readiness to compile a second supplementary budget during the current Diet session.

* South Korean officials scrambled to contain a COVID-19 outbreak threatening to spread throughout Seoul. Officials reported 35 new infections across the country, the highest in more than a month, reinforcing fears of a second wave.

* Yemen reported 17 new cases and one death, and declared Aden an infested city after total cases there jumped to 35, including four fatalities.

* New Zealand reported three new cases, ahead of a decision on whether to ease restrictions further and allow more business and recreational activities to resume.

AMERICAS

* More than 1.33 million people have been infected in the United States and 79,509 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0421 GMT on Monday.

* U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and plans to be at the White House on Monday, despite media reports that Pence was self-isolating after a staffer tested positive.

* The White House has begun informal talks with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about what to include in another round of coronavirus relief legislation.

* The chief of the U.S. National Guard, which is at the leading edge of the domestic military response to the new coronavirus, is in limbo after testing positive and negative in conflicting tests.

* The death toll in Canada rose by 2.2% to 4,728.

* Mexico confirmed 1,562 new cases and 112 additional deaths, bringing its national tally to 35,022, with 3,465 deaths.

* Confirmed cases in Panama reached 8,448 on Sunday, a rise of 166 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by seven to 244.

* Avianca Holdings, the world’s second-oldest airline, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, after failing to meet a bond payment deadline.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A county in southwestern Iran has been placed under lockdown.

* A worker at a fish-processing factory in Ghana’s city of Tema infected 533 other workers at the facility.

* Tunisia recorded zero new cases for the first time since early-March.

* Morocco’s central bank has asked banks to withhold dividends this year so they are better placed to deal with any fallout.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Asian shares followed Wall Street higher as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pick up in new coronavirus cases.

* China’s central bank said it will step up counter-cyclical adjustments to support the economy and make monetary policy more flexible to fend off financial risks.