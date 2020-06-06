Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Some countries have seen upticks in COVID-19 cases as lockdowns ease, and populations must protect themselves from the coronavirus while authorities continue testing, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

A rainbow and heavy rain are seen in the distance as people walk along an empty beach in sunshine, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dublin, Ireland, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 6.68 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 391,108 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1500 GMT on Friday.

EUROPE

* Undiagnosed COVID-19 deaths could indicate that England’s toll is higher than previously thought.

* The reproduction number of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom remains between 0.7 and 0.9, government scientists said, but has increased in parts of England after lockdown restrictions were eased.

* France reported more coronavirus-linked deaths and cases on Friday, although a top health official said the disease was under control.

* Ireland is hopeful that it will be able to resume air travel to other European countries later in the summer, acting prime minister Leo Varadkar said.

* Ireland will extend its temporary wage subsidy for firms badly hit by COVID-19, as well as jobless benefit schemes for workers who lost their jobs.

* The European Union will only fully open internal borders by the end of June and begin lifting restrictions on travel to and from other countries in July, the Home Affairs commissioner said.

* Spain will further ease lockdowns in its two biggest cities from Monday, but not start opening its borders to foreign tourists before July 1, the government said.

* Poland and the Baltic States will open their borders to each other next week in an easing of travel restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.

AMERICAS

* More than a third of Americans misused cleaners and disinfectants to try to prevent infection by the coronavirus, according to a survey taken shortly after President Donald Trump publicly asked whether injecting such products could treat COVID-19.

* A study that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients was withdrawn after it led to major trials being halted, adding to confusion about the malaria drug championed by President Trump. In the UK, scientists halted a large trial after initial results showed no evidence of benefit.

* Brazil’s death toll surpassed Italy’s on Thursday, as it reported 1,437 more deaths and 30,925 additional infections.

* The health secretary in Brazil’s Sao Paulo metropolitan region was targeted in a shooting, with police investigating whether the incident was related to his coronavirus efforts. Sao Paulo has authorized car dealers, law firms and accounting companies to resume activities.

* Coronavirus is spreading fast through Brazil’s indigenous populations with deaths increasing over five-fold in the past month, according to data from a national association.

* Mexicans protested against police brutality in Guadalajara, after the death in custody of a local man allegedly arrested for not wearing a face mask.

* Argentina extended lockdowns in Buenos Aires and other parts of the country until June 28, as cases surpassed 20,000 on Thursday.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australian authorities moved to scupper protests inspired by the death of George Floyd, saying large gatherings risk new infections and banning the biggest rally planned for Sydney.

* Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh with coronavirus symptoms are not getting tested because they fear being separated from their families and held in isolation, community leaders and aid workers say.

* India plans to reopen shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship that typically attract large crowds next week, even though infections are rising at the fastest daily rate over the past three months.

* Indonesians in Jakarta returned to mosques on Friday for prayers after the city relaxed rules on attending places of worship.

* Fuji Rock Festival, Japan’s biggest annual music event, will be cancelled for the first time ever, organisers said.

* Japan aims to put coronavirus vaccines into use by June 2021, the health minister said on Friday, as the country strives to be fully ready to host the Tokyo Olympics.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nigeria proposed slashing its basic healthcare funding by almost half as government finances take a hit from the pandemic and low oil prices.

* Following the expulsion of its representative in Equatorial Guinea, the World Health Organization denied she had falsified the nation’s case numbers.

* Iraq reported more than 1,000 new infections in a single day for the first time on Friday, with its total approaching 10,000 confirmed cases.

* Turkey’s president backtracked on extending weekend lockdowns following a public backlash, but warned about a rise in daily cases.

* South Africa has dehorned dozens of rhinos in popular game parks, aiming to prevent armed poachers taking advantage of the tourism crash to kill them for their horns.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The U.S. economy unexpectedly added jobs in May, surprising economists and analysts who had forecast millions more losing their livelihoods, and raising hopes of a faster economic recovery than expected.

* An unexpected jump in U.S. employment sent world equities surging on hopes that the global economy has started to recover from the pandemic.

* Britain’s emergency public spending surge and tax cuts will cost around $169 billion this financial year, the fiscal watchdog said, which would lift the budget deficit to wartime levels.

* Norway’s economy will recover more quickly than expected as the country got on top of the outbreak early and is now rapidly opening up, said Statistics Norway.