Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization urged countries to press on with efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, noting the pandemic was worsening globally and had not peaked in central America.
* More than 7.07 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally and 404,367 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 2026 GMT on Monday.
* The UK’s quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europe’s biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary told Reuters.
* Moscow is lifting its months-long lockdown, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
* Italy’s Treasury set out plans for a new bond for retail investors only, whose proceeds will be entirely used to help the economy recover from the epidemic.
* France’s coronavirus deaths were four times higher on Monday than a day earlier but the increase of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were at a one-week low.
* U.S. President Donald Trump is open to another economic relief package, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said.
* Exactly 100 days after the first case was confirmed in New York City, some workers began returning to jobs at the start of reopening from a citywide shutdown.
* Brazil drew further criticism for its handling of the pandemic after it published contradictory figures on fatalities and infections, deepening a scandal over the country’s COVID-19 data.
* Venezuela’s government said a flight carrying humanitarian aid for the epidemic had arrived from Iran.
* A U.S. Navy investigation aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier has found that about 60% of sailors tested had antibodies for COVID-19, two U.S. officials told Reuters, suggesting a far higher infection rate than previously known.
ASIA-PACIFIC
* China challenged U.S. Senator Rick Scott to show evidence supporting his accusation that Beijing is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries.
* New Zealand became one of the first countries to return to pre-pandemic conditions after declaring it was free of the coronavirus and lifting all social and economic restrictions except border controls.
* India’s federal authorities struck down an order by the Delhi city government to reserve hospital beds for residents, and the country reopened shopping malls and restaurants even as it reported a record number of daily infections.
* Authorities in Pakistan have stepped up enforcement of safety measures after a rise in the daily number of infections pushed total cases above 100,000.
* Children in South Africa began returning to classrooms as part of a gradual loosening of restrictions.
* Uganda’s central bank again cut its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to support the economy as it downgraded projected growth.
* The pandemic has stymied a nascent rebound in sales in Egypt’s private cement industry, raising the possibility of plant closures, industry executives and analysts say.
* Global equity markets surged on Monday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on hopes of a quick recovery from the coronavirus slump.
* Japan’s economy braced for its worst postwar slump even as first-quarter GDP contracted less than initially thought.
* Spain’s economy could shrink by a record 16%-21.8% in the second quarter, before starting to recover in the second half of the year, the Bank of Spain said.
