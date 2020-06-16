Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surged in Latin America, while the United States and China grappled with fresh outbreaks.

Artists perform during a protest to honour people who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during its outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 8.04 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 435,682​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0400 GMT on Monday.

EUROPE

* Sweden will extend its ban on visits to elderly care homes to Aug. 31, its health minister said.

* Hundreds of sunseekers from Germany landed on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Monday, the first tourists allowed into the country since borders were shut in March.

* Denmark will hand out cash to Danes to stimulate the economy, the finance ministry said.

* Capacity on London’s transport network has been reduced by 85% to comply with social-distancing rules.

AMERICAS

* Brazil’s death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nearly 44,000 on Monday, as the country continued easing restrictions on circulation despite the world’s second-worst outbreak after the United States.

* Hundreds of Cuban doctors and nurses who were sent to Mexico City to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic could stay longer if cases keep rising, a senior government official said.

* New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

* Chile’s government said it would extend a state of catastrophe in place since mid-March by 90 days as cases in the South American nation have surged.

* Canada will extend income support that was brought in to help people get through temporary job losses caused by the outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Beijing banned high-risk people from leaving the Chinese capital and halted some transportation services on Tuesday to stop the spread of a fresh coronavirus outbreak to other cities and provinces. The origins of a new cluster of infections in Beijing are uncertain, World Health Organization officials said.

* New Zealand said on Tuesday that it had two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the U.K. The country had declared itself free of COVID-19 last week.

* Australia’s most populous state said on Tuesday it would nearly double its public transport capacity starting July 1.

* Hong Kong is moving towards a further relaxation of social gathering restrictions related to the coronavirus, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

* India’s capital is fast running out of hospital beds amid a surge in cases.

* South Korea will face another wave of infections, with as many as 800 new cases a day by July, unless the government tightens social distancing rules, a prominent infectious disease specialist has warned.

* Pakistani authorities said they will re-impose strict lockdowns in selected areas of several cities from Monday night.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Botswana on Monday lifted a recently reinstated coronavirus lockdown on its capital city Gaborone and surrounding areas after most of the cases reported last week turned out to be negative.

* Resident doctors in Nigerian public hospitals went on strike to demand better benefits as they battle the pandemic in Africa’s most populous country, the union said.

* Abu Dhabi has extended a ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between its major cities by a week to further curb infections, state news agency (WAM) reported.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 and warned against administering hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine in combination with Gilead Sciences’ (GILD.O) experimental COVID-19 drug, remdesivir.

* A deal between AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and four European countries for COVID-19 vaccines involves doses being shared by European Union members on a pro rata basis based on population, a source at the French President’s office said.

* A specific mutation in the new coronavirus can significantly increase its ability to infect cells, according to a U.S. study.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Thailand’s cabinet approved on Tuesday a domestic tourism package worth 22.4 billion baht ($722.35 million) to revitalise a key sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

* Canada’s housing market is not buckling under the double-shock of COVID-19 and slumping oil prices, which have crippled the country’s economy and led to a record-high unemployment rate.

* Greece’s central government recorded a primary budget deficit of 4.79 billion euros from January to May, missing its target for a surplus because of a lockdown, finance ministry data showed.