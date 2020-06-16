Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Several districts of Beijing set up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to be tested for the coronavirus on Monday after an unexpected spike in cases.

Artists perform during a protest to honour people who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during its outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 8.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 433,799​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 2200 GMT on Monday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

EUROPE

* Sweden will extend its ban on visits to elderly care homes to Aug. 31, its health minister said.

* Hundreds of sunseekers from Germany landed on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Monday, the first tourists allowed into the country since borders were shut in March.

* Denmark will hand out cash to Danes to stimulate the economy, the finance ministry said.

* Capacity on London’s transport network has been reduced by 85% to comply with social-distancing rules.

AMERICAS

* New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

* Chile’s government said it would extend a state of catastrophe in place since mid-March by 90 days as cases in the South American nation have surged.

* Canada will extend income support that was brought in to help people get through temporary job losses caused by the outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The origins of a new cluster of infections in Beijing are uncertain, World Health Organization officials said, but the claim that it might have been caused by imports or packaging of salmon was not the “primary hypothesis”.

* India’s capital is fast running out of hospital beds amid a surge in cases.

* South Korea will face another wave of infections, with as many as 800 new cases a day by July, unless the government tightens social distancing rules, a prominent infectious disease specialist has warned.

* Pakistani authorities said they will re-impose strict lockdowns in selected areas of several cities from Monday night.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Resident doctors in Nigerian public hospitals went on strike to demand better benefits as they battle the pandemic in Africa’s most populous country, the union said.

* Abu Dhabi has extended a ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between its major cities by a week to further curb infections, state news agency (WAM) reported.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 and warned against administering hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine in combination with Gilead Sciences’ (GILD.O) experimental COVID-19 drug, remdesivir.

* A deal between AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and four European countries for COVID-19 vaccines involves doses being shared by European Union members on a pro rata basis based on population, a source at the French President’s office said.

* A specific mutation in the new coronavirus can significantly increase its ability to infect cells, according to a U.S. study.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Canada’s housing market is not buckling under the double-shock of COVID-19 and slumping oil prices, which have crippled the country’s economy and led to a record-high unemployment rate.

* Greece’s central government recorded a primary budget deficit of 4.79 billion euros from January to May, missing its target for a surplus because of a lockdown, finance ministry data showed.