Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

(Reuters) - The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers.

A woman wearing protective mask walks at a sidewalk in Jakarta, Indonesia March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

- Mainland China reported 125 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 80,151. The death toll reached 2,943 as of end-Monday, up by 31 from the previous day.

- The global death toll exceeded 3,000, with the virus spreading to more than 60 countries. The virus broke out in Wuhan late last year and has since infected more than 89,000 people, mostly in China, according to a Reuters tally.

- Outside China, there are now more than 8,700 infected and over 125 deaths.

- South Korea recorded 600 new cases, taking total infections to 4,812. It also said three more people had died from the virus, bringing the total fatalities to 34.

- Pakistan reported a new coronavirus case, bringing the total to five in the south Asian nation since last week, while neighbour India on Monday reported three more cases, including an Italian national.

- Florida on Monday confirmed that two presumptive coronavirus cases were positive. One patient had recently travelled to Italy, while the other had no relevant travel history.

- Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the virus.

- Algeria reported two new cases on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases to five.

- Germany on Monday confirmed at least 28 new cases, bringing the number of infections to 157 from 129 on Sunday.

- Morocco’s health ministry declared on Monday its first case, from a Moroccan man living in Italy.

- Iran, one of the worst-hit nations, reported infections rising to 1,501, with 66 deaths, including a senior official.

- The death toll in Italy jumped to 52 on Monday from 34 the day before and the total number of confirmed cases in Europe’s worst affected country climbed past the 2,000 mark.

- Andorra, Armenia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Iceland and Indonesia confirmed their first cases.

- Lebanon said three more people had tested positive after arriving from Iran, bringing the total in the country to 10. Iraq and Bahrain reported six new cases each, bringing the total tally to 19 and 47 respectively.

- Five more cases were confirmed in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Monday, taking the island’s total tally to 77, days after it declared a state of emergency. Japan also raised its infectious disease advisory levels for parts of South Korea and Italy.

- Ecuador confirmed five cases in patients who all had direct contact with an elderly woman who brought the virus to the Andean country from Spain.

- Spain’s confirmed cases rose to around 120 on Monday from 81 the day before, a health official said.

- Global shares and oil prices extended their rebound on mounting speculation policymakers around the world would move to ease the economic fallout from the coronavirus.