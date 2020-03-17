Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

(Reuters) - Coronavirus fears led to a historic drop in U.S. stocks, shut borders and disrupted daily life around the world, as governments took increasingly drastic measures to try to reduce the severity of the global outbreak.

A woman wearing a protective mask, walks near Arc de Triomphe following France's Prime Minister announcement to close most all non-indispensable locations, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, nightclubs and shops as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, in Paris, France, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

DEATHS, INFECTIONS

- Globally, over 174,100 have been infected and nearly 6,700 have died.

AMERICAS

- U.S. states pleaded with the Trump administration to coordinate a national response.

- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 3,536 cases of the coronavirus as of 4 p.m. ET on March 15, an increase of 1,858 cases from March 13, and said the number of deaths had risen by 27 to 68.

- Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except U.S. citizens and permanent residents on Monday.

- Venezuela entered the first day of a quarantine on Monday, but many went out anyway, saying they could not afford to stay indoors and not work.

- Brazil approved steps aimed at maintaining the flow of credit in the economy and expanding banks’ lending capacity.

- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would take a coronavirus test if medical authorities instructed him to do so.

- Peru’s government deployed masked military personnel to block major roads in Lima.

EUROPE

- Italy approved 25 billion euros ($28 billion) of spending measures on Monday to help its economy survive the onslaught of coronavirus as the death toll in Europe’s worst-affected country jumped above 2,000.

- French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered stringent restrictions on people’s movement to slow the virus spread, and said the army would be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals.

- China has sent a flight to Milan, Italy to pick up citizens and overseas students, state-run CCTV reported on Monday.

- Spain said a state of emergency will have to be extended beyond an initial 15-day period, and that it was considering closing borders.

- The Czech Republic sealed off several towns on Monday and banned people from moving around except for work, shopping and some limited activities until March 24.

- Ireland expects the number of cases to increase to around 15,000 by the end of the month from 169, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

- Germany is ready to take on new debt if necessary to cushion the impact of the coronavirus on Europe’s largest economy, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday.

- Sweden launched on Monday a crisis package worth more than $30.94 billion.

- Finland’s government will pass emergency legislation on Tuesday to close all schools and universities from Wednesday.

- Ukraine’s capital Kiev announced the closure of bars, restaurants, cafes and shopping malls from March 17.

ASIA

- Mainland China reported a drop in new cases on Sunday, but major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai continued to wrestle with cases of infections from travellers arriving from abroad.

- South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the country’s total to 8,236.

- Thailand plans to close down schools, bars, movie theatres, cockfighting arenas as well as postpone next month’s Thai New Year holiday.

- Malaysia’s new government announced on Monday a $230 million coronavirus stimulus package.

- The Philippines’ President said the country’s main island of Luzon would be under home quarantine until April 12.

- Australia is considering a second round of economic stimulus as Canberra accelerated efforts to contain the spread of the virus that has killed five people in the country.

- New Zealand’s central bank slashed interest rates to a record low as it prepared for a “significant” hit to the economy.

- Armenia declared a state of emergency from March 16 until April 16.

- Georgia on Monday banned all foreigners from entering the country.

- The World Health Organization will start testing for coronavirus in rebel-held northwest Syria later this week.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

- Saudi Arabia closed public spaces on Sunday and announced a pause in most government operations while Qatar and Oman imposed entry restrictions.

- Bahrain, where nearly 1,000 people have tested positive, reported the first fatality in the Gulf Arab states.

-Egypt reported two more deaths because of coronavirus, bringing the total of virus related deaths in the country to four.

- The United States is unlikely to ease sanctions on Iran despite an appeal from China that it do so because of the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that Tehran continues what Washington regards as its malign behaviour.

- Tunisia will suspend international flights and close its land border, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said.

- Beirut’s usually congested streets were largely free of cars and pedestrians stayed away from its seafront as government measures to curb the spread of coronavirus took effect with varying degrees of success.

- Kenyan authorities raided a shop on Monday that was allegedly selling fake coronavirus testing kits, as the World Health Organisation confirmed at least 327 cases on the continent.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

- Financial markets had their worst day in 30 years despite emergency action by global central banks to try to prevent a recession, with U.S. stock markets falling 12% to 13%, wiping out trillions of dollars in market value. [.N][MKTS/GLOB]

- The European Union will go through a recession this year due to the impact of the coronavirus, EU internal market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Monday.

- China’s industrial output contracted at the sharpest pace in 30 years in the first two months of the year, data showed.

- Carmakers including Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot and Volkswagen cut production at European plants on Monday as they grappled with the coronavirus crisis and diving demand.

- South Korea’s finance ministry on Monday pledged swift and stern stabilisation measures to prevent herd-like behaviour in the currency market, and to supply liquidity if needed.

EVENTS

- The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games flame handover in Athens next week will be performed in an empty stadium, Greece’s Olympic Committee said on Sunday.

- UEFA will announce on Tuesday that it will postpone its Euro 2020 Championships in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

- China tentatively plans to reschedule its annual parliament gathering to late April or early May, sources told Reuters.

- Pope Francis’ Holy Week and Easter services will be held without the public attending.