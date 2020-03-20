Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

(Reuters) - The world’s richest nations poured unprecedented aid into the global economy as coronavirus cases ballooned in the new epicentre, Europe, with the number of deaths in Italy outstripping those in mainland China, where the virus originated.

Women cover their faces with shawls as they wait for their tickets to leave Kathmandu, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kathmandu, Nepal March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

DEATHS, INFECTIONS

* The virus has infected nearly 253,000 people across the world and the death toll exceeds 10,400.

* For an interactive graphic tracking global spread: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

EUROPE

* More than 3,400 people have died in Italy, the highest death toll of any country, and more than 41,000 people have tested positive there. Lombardy’s president said the government had agreed to deploy the army in his region to enforce the lockdown against the epidemic, which is not slowing.

* Spain said on Friday they would turn a Madrid conference centre into a giant makeshift military hospital as Europe’s second-worst outbreak claimed another 235 lives.

* As many as 300,000 European Union citizens are seeking repatriation, notably from Latin America and Southeast Asia, the EU’s top diplomat said on Friday.

* Britain has asked 65,000 former nurses and doctors to return to work and will also deploy final-year medical students, the health ministry said. It has banned the parallel export of 80 crucial medicines to protect supplies during the outbreak.

* Russian scientists have begun testing prototypes of potential vaccines on animals, Russia’s consumer health regulator said on Friday.

* European Union regulators opened an investigation into imports of fake coronavirus-related products that are ineffective or even harmful to health.

* YouTube said it would reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands switch to teleworking and watch videos at home.

AMERICAS

* Nearly 14,400 people across the United States have been diagnosed and 218 have died of the coronavirus.

* The U.S. Homeland Security Department said restrictions on travel across the U.S.-Canadian land border will begin at 11:59 p.m. EDT Friday and last until April 20.

* Mexico and the United States have agreed to form a joint task force to combat the spread at their border.

* Brazil, whose cooling weather could fan the outbreak, restricted entry of foreign visitors at its borders while its Senate has approved a state of emergency.

* Argentina began a mandatory quarantine, restricting people to their homes, from midnight on Friday morning until March 31.

ASIA * China’s imported cases rose to a record 228, data showed on Friday, as infected travellers spread to more provinces, adding pressure to toughen entry rules and health protocols.

* A Chinese report into the coronavirus death of a doctor reprimanded by police when he tried to raise the alarm about the disease drew quick criticism online.

* An Olympic torch event in Japan, which plans to reopen schools after spring recess, drew hundreds of spectators on Friday, creating the type of gathering government and Tokyo 2020 organisers have warned against.

* Indonesia’s capital declared a state of emergency for the next two weeks in the city. While many Muslims in Jakarta accepted advice to avoid religious gatherings and prayed at home on Friday, elsewhere in the country people crowded into mosques.

* Mosques in Sri Lanka were shut indefinitely from Friday, as the densely populated island imposed a nationwide weekend curfew.

* Malaysia will mobilise the army to help enforce curbs on movement, the government said on Friday, as it faces the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

* Vietnam will temporarily suspend visa-free travel for citizens of Japan, Belarus and Russia from Saturday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Saudi Arabia, which has announced a $31.93 billion support package, has suspended all domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains for 14 days starting Saturday.

* Syria, already shattered by nine years of war, has banned entry for foreigners arriving from many virus-hit countries.

* Palestinian worshippers scuffled with Israeli police in East Jerusalem on Friday as crowds headed to Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray amid a partial lockdown.

* From Morocco to Libya, governments have shut mosques, a step never before taken even in times of war or revolution, but in some places believers have defied medical advice to join together in worship.

* Niger and Chad confirmed their first cases on Thursday.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Stock markets rebounded on Friday from some of their recent huge losses, pulling further away from three-year lows as central banks and governments pledged large amount of cash to reduce the economic impact of the pandemic.

* The U.S Senate will seek a deal on a $1 trillion economic aid package which will include direct financial help for Americans, relief for small businesses and their employees, steps to stabilize the economy.

* Saudi Arabia announced new emergency stimulus measures on Friday that took its support for the economy to more than $32 billion as it battles the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and lower oil prices.

* The container shipping industry, a bellwether for international trade, has been blown off course with container lines re-routing cargoes and reducing calls to Chinese ports.

* The coronavirus has forced 15% of manufacturing companies in Vietnam to cut production, with the clothes and textile industry hard hit.

* Australia on Friday delayed its federal budget by five months to October, as it prepared to expand its stimulus spending to avoid recession.

* Indian key crop prices have plunged as much as 50% just as farmers prepare for harvest, putting paid to prospects for a rural economic rebound.

EVENTS

* Formula One drivers will join video gamers in a series of virtual grands prix to replace postponed races.

* The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed from May to the end of June.

* World Rugby has postponed several tournaments and World Cup qualifiers, while June’s Olympic qualifiers are under review.