Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

(Reuters) - Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.41 million globally and 165,854 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1000 GMT on Monday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AMERICAS

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it could take weeks if not months before the country’s most populous city reopens due to a lack of widespread testing, even as officials elsewhere began rolling back restrictions on daily life.

* The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus rose to more than 40,000 on Sunday, the highest in the world and almost double the number of deaths in the next highest country Italy, according to a Reuters tally.

* Protests flared in U.S. states on Sunday over stay-at-home orders while governors disputed President Donald Trump’s claims they have enough tests.

* The number of people with the new coronavirus in Canada is trending in the right direction but strict physical distancing will need to stay in place, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he hoped this would be the last week of stay-at-home measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

* Mexico has registered a total of 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases and 686 deaths as of Sunday.

* Chile reported on Sunday that there were more than 10,000 people in the country with the coronavirus.

* Peru reported over 15,000 cases on Sunday, the second-highest tally in Latin America.

* Guatemala said a total of 50 migrants deported by the United States to the country have tested positive for coronavirus.

EUROPE

* The coronavirus has penetrated more deeply into Moscow’s population than official data shows, private testing results among people without symptoms suggested, as President Vladimir Putin said the peak of the outbreak still lay ahead.

* The spread of the new coronavirus in Spain seems to be slowing despite more than 200,000 people now having been infected, officials said.

* Police and youths clashed for a second night in a low-income Paris suburb on Sunday as strict lockdown rules threaten a fragile social peace in deprived areas.

* Britain needs to be sure that any lifting or easing of social distancing measures does not lead to a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

* Poland may reverse the loosening of restrictions if the number of new cases rises significantly, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said.

* Luxembourg began easing coronavirus restrictions along with an order that the public cover their mouths when entering confined spaces such as public transport or shops.

* Ireland is highly unlikely to allow large gatherings this year and the “cocooning” of people over 70 years old in their homes may persist for quite a while, Health Minister Simon Harris said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China’s health authority called for a stronger and more rigorous testing regime to ensure that the new coronavirus does not escape detection.

* More than 150 Australian economists on Monday warned the government against easing social distancing rules.

* New Zealand will extend lockdown measures by a week and move to a lower level of restriction from April 27.

* South Korea extended its social distancing policy for another 15 days but offered some relief for churches and sporting fixtures.

* Thailand extended a nationwide ban on alcohol sales until April 30 as the number of confirmed cases reached 2,792, but the health ministry suggested some measures could soon be eased.

* Pakistan has started repatriating some of its citizens from the United Arab Emirates, which had threatened to review labour ties with countries refusing to take back their nationals during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Shopping malls and bazaars reopened in Iran despite warnings by health officials that a new wave of infections could ripple through the country.

* The coronavirus crisis is stirring anti-Semitism around the world, fuelled by centuries-old lies that Jews are spreading infection, researchers in Israel said.

* Ghana is using delivery drones from U.S.-based startup Zipline to enable it to test people more quickly outside major cities.

* Saudi Arabia’s highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, urged Muslims worldwide to pray at home during Ramadan if their countries require social distancing.

* Turkey’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 86,306, the highest total for any country outside Europe or the United States. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Plunging U.S. crude oil prices pulled global equity markets lower on Monday, kicking off a busy week of data and earnings that will further reveal the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

* Neiman Marcus Group is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, becoming the first major U.S. department store operator to succumb to the economic fallout from the outbreak, people familiar with the matter said.

* China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy.

* Japan’s exports slumped the most in nearly four years in March. The country boosted its new economic stimulus package on Monday to a record $1.1 trillion to expand cash payouts to its citizens.

* The Spanish government will propose to its EU partners that they create a 1.5 trillion euro recovery fund financed through perpetual debt to aid countries worst-hit by the coronavirus crisis.

* Spain’s tourism-dependent economy could shrink as much as 12.4% this year if its coronavirus lockdown lasts 12 weeks, the Bank of Spain said. [nL8N2C82BV

* The number of UK finance professionals seeking new jobs rose by more than 40% in the first quarter, compared with the last three months of 2019.

* Thailand’s king approved laws to implement spending measures worth 1.9 trillion baht ($58.44 billion) to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

* With shuttered mosques, coronavirus curfews and bans on mass prayers from Senegal to Southeast Asia, some 1.8 billion Muslims are facing a Ramadan like never before.

* Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market, one of the Middle East’s biggest travel and tourism fairs, has been cancelled this year.* For the first time since September 2004, no merger and acquisition deal worth more than $1 billion was announced worldwide last week, according to Refinitiv.