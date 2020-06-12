Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Europe could face a surge of COVID-19 infections caused by mass protests over the last few days against racism after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in the United States, according to politicians, European Union officials and experts.
* More than 7.53 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus around the world and 420,808 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0504 GMT on Friday.
* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.
* Total cases in Germany increased by 258 to 185,674 and the death toll by eight to 8,763, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.
* England’s COVID-19 Trace and Track programme is functioning effectively nationwide, although it can still be improved, programme leader Dido Harding said after the first numbers of people tested and traced were published.
* About half a dozen states including Texas and Arizona are grappling with a rising number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds, fanning concerns that the reopening of the U.S. economy may spark a second wave of infections.
* From apple packing houses in Washington state to farm workers in Florida and a California county known as “the world’s salad bowl,” outbreaks of the coronavirus are emerging at U.S. fruit and vegetable farms and packing plants.
* Shoppers in Brazil, which surpassed a total count of 800,000 on Thursday, lined up for hours and crowded into malls in the country’s two largest cities after they reopened.
* Mexico reported 4,790 new infections and 587 additional fatalities on Thursday.
ASIA-PACIFIC
* South Korea will extend its prevention and sanitation guidelines until daily new infections drop to single digits, the health minister said, failing which he warned of a return to tough social distancing measures.
* India reported a total of 297,535 cases, surpassing the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst affected country in the world.
* Australia has effectively eliminated COVID-19 in some parts of the country, its chief medical officer has said.
* The pandemic is accelerating in Africa, spreading to the hinterland from capital cities where it arrived with travellers, the World Health Organization said.
* Lebanese cut roadways with burning tyres and rubbish bins across Beirut and other cities in renewed protests sparked by a rapid fall in the pound currency and mounting economic hardship.
* Tanzania has begun negotiations with creditors over a G20 nations initiative over debt relief, the finance minister said.
* Egypt will open its main seaside resorts for international flights and foreign tourists from July 1, the cabinet said.
* Asian shares fell sharply on Friday after Wall Street and oil tumbled over growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections could stunt the pace of recovery in economies reopening from lockdowns.
* The economic fallout from the pandemic could plunge an extra 395 million people into extreme poverty and swell the total number of those living on less than $1.90 a day worldwide to more than 1 billion, according to a report.
Compiled by Sarah Morland, Devika Syamnath and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur