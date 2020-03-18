Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

(Reuters) - The world’s richest nations prepared more costly measures on Tuesday to combat the global fallout of the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people, triggered social restrictions unseen since World War Two and sent economies spinning toward recession.

DEATHS, INFECTIONS

- The virus has infected more than 198,000 people across the world, while the death toll crossed 8,400.

AMERICAS

- All 50 states in the U.S have reported cases, with the total number of known infections surging past 6,400.

- Nevada shut down all nonessential businesses, including the Las Vegas casinos at the heart of the state’s economy.- The Trump administration pressed on Tuesday for enactment of a $1 trillion stimulus package, possibly to include $1,000 direct payments to individual Americans.

- The U.S. Federal Reserve moved on Tuesday to ensure the flow of credit to U.S. companies, banks and local governments.

- Canada will unveil a C$27 billion ($19 billion) aid package on Wednesday to help overcome the effects of the outbreak. - Brazil on Tuesday reported its first death and said tests were under way on four other possible fatalities.

- Mexico’s Supreme Court said it will suspend its regular court activities from March 18 to April 19.

EUROPE

- The lockdown in Italy might be extended if the incidence of new cases doesn’t slow, officials said on Wednesday. Since the restrictions were ramped up on March 12, the number of cases has more than doubled to 31,506 and the death toll more than tripled to 2,503.

- France put its 67 million people under lockdown on Tuesday and said it was ready to nationalise big companies suffering financial turmoil.- Belgium imposed a lockdown from midday (1100 GMT) on Wednesday until April 5 to restrict the movement of people.

- Spain announced a 200 billion euro package to help companies and protect workers and other vulnerable groups.

- Moldova reported its first death on Wednesday.

- Turkey confirmed its first death as the number of confirmed cases more than doubled to 98.

- Montenegro confirmed its first two cases in patients who had arrived from the United States and Spain.

- Ukraine imposed a state of emergency in the capital Kiev region on Wednesday.

- Poland will receive more than 10,000 test kits and tens of thousands of other protective items from China to help tackle the outbreak.

- Britain launched a new lending scheme to provide short-term bridging finance for large businesses.

ASIA

- Mainland China had 13 new cases on Tuesday, down from 21 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 12 involved travellers arriving from abroad. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,894

- The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,237 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 11 from the previous day.

- China’s Hubei province will transfer all arrivals from abroad to a central quarantine facility for 14 days, following a similar policy imposed by the capital Beijing earlier this week.

- South Korea reported 93 cases on Wednesday, the fourth day in a row with fewer than 100 new infections, up slightly from 84 the day before.

- Malaysia warned of a fresh wave of infections if people did not follow two-week movement restrictions that started on Wednesday after its cases rose to 673, the highest in Southeast Asia.

- Taiwan will ban entry for most foreigners, excluding foreign resident permit holders and diplomats, as its tally rose by 23 to 100 on Wednesday, most of them imported.

- India said on Wednesday 276 citizens have tested positive for coronavirus overseas, most of them in Iran.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

- Iran’s death toll climbed to 1,135 with 147 new deaths, while the total number of infections reached 17,361.

- Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended work in most of the private sector for 15 days and directed businesses to implement work-from-home policies.

- Oman closed all tourist sites and banned gatherings in public places including beaches and parks.

- Jordan’s king approved a law that gives the government sweeping powers to enforce a state of emergency.

- Egypt on Tuesday reported two more deaths, bringing the total to six.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

- Global stocks stumbled back into the red on Wednesday with Wall Street futures pointing to more losses ahead as fears over the coronavirus fallout eclipsed large-scale support measures rolled out by policymakers around the globe.

- Analysts are slashing their growth forecasts for China to lows not seen since the Cultural Revolution ended in 1976.

- Revenues at Italian companies could fall up to 17.8% this year compared to 2019, credit rating group Cerved said on Tuesday.

- Almost half of Japanese firms saw their output and sales slide last month due to the outbreak, with two-thirds anticipating the impact to last at least several months, a Reuters poll found.

- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank would ease monetary policy again “without hesitation” if the economy worsens further.

- Palm oil plantations in Malaysia stopped operations for the next two weeks to comply with government orders to shut non-essential businesses.

- European airlines demanded urgent tax relief to avoid multiple bankruptcies.

EVENTS

- The Euro 2020 soccer Championship was postponed for a year

- The PGA Championship scheduled for May 14-17 has been postponed.