Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - As countries around the world strive to reopen their economies, the European Commission classified the coronavirus as a mid-level threat to workers, which will allow EU employers to apply less stringent workplace safety measures than if the virus was deemed a high risk.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 6.42 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally and 380,117 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1137 GMT on Wednesday.

EUROPE

* British doctors are testing a formulation of anti-inflammatory ibuprofen to see if it reduces respiratory failure in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to take part in an online summit on a possible coronavirus vaccine being organised by the British government this week.

* Sweden should have done more to combat the virus and prevent a much higher national death rate than in neighbouring countries, the man behind the Public Health Agency’s pandemic strategy said.

* Austria is lifting all coronavirus-related border restrictions including quarantines for new arrivals from all of its neighbouring countries except Italy as of Thursday.

* Germany said it will lift a travel ban for European Union members plus Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland from 15 June as long as there are no entry bans or large-scale lockdowns in those countries.

* New cases reported daily are steadily declining in Western Europe, but not in hotspots in Russia and Eastern Europe, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

AMERICAS

* A senior U.S. Army vaccine researcher said it was reasonable to expect that some sort of coronavirus vaccine could be available to part of the U.S. population by the end of 2020.

* The WHO’s Americas regional director urged the United States to keep helping countries in the region fight the virus even as the Trump administration leaves the U.N. agency.

* Brazil registered a record 1,262 deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

* Lonza aims to speed completion of two commercial production lines for Moderna Inc’s trial COVID-19 vaccine, the Swiss drugmaker’s chairman said.

* Mexico’s deputy health minister said on Tuesday the coronavirus had reached its peak intensity in the country after the ministry reported a record rise in daily cases.

* Venezuela’s government has signed an agreement with the opposition-led National Assembly to work with the regional arm of the World Health Organization to fight the pandemic.

* Bolivian authorities are doing door-to-door checks in regions with severe outbreaks as it looks to stem the spread of infections which have risen above 10,000.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China denied on Wednesday a report that said it delayed sharing COVID-19 information with the World Health Organization (WHO).

* Two children suspected to be South Korea’s first cases of a life-threatening syndrome linked with the virus were found to have contracted Kawasaki disease, a similar but separate infection.

* India’s coronavirus infections crossed 200,000, the health ministry said on Wednesday, and a peak could still be weeks away in the world’s second most populous country.

* An elderly Rohingya refugee has become the first person to die from the coronavirus in the world’s largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh.

* Vietnam’s most gravely-ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for its national airline, has started to recover and may no longer require a lung transplant, state media said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Air Arabia, the only listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, has made further job cuts due to the business impact of COVID-19.

* Zimbabwean troops and police tightened the lockdown in the capital Harare, blocking many cars and buses from entering the central business district as cases increased.

* Dubai allowed the full reopening of malls and private businesses from Wednesday.

* A South African high court declared some of the government’s lockdown regulations unconstitutional but suspended the order for 14 days, leaving them intact for now.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World shares hit three-month highs on Wednesday and the dollar fell for the sixth day running bolstered by easing lockdowns and hopes for more monetary stimulus despite civil unrest in the United States and rising COVID-19 tolls.[MKTS/GLOB]

* Australia’s economy has fallen into recession after data showed gross domestic product fell last quarter as entire business sectors were closed to fight the coronavirus.

* The World Bank said it expects the coronavirus and resulting recessions to leave “lasting scars” on developing and emerging market countries, with the worst damage on oil exporters and those suffering financial crises.

* Bankers across the European Union could face a one-year ban on bonuses to help push through a “quick fix” package of pandemic relief measures for lenders.