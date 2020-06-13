Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections shut six major food markets in Beijing on Friday, while India, which opened up this week, recorded a record daily increase and half a dozen U.S. states said their hospital beds were filling up fast.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 7.59 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus around the world and 422,188 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 2100 GMT on Friday.

EUROPE

* The European Commission received a political mandate from EU governments to negotiate on their behalf advance purchases of promising coronavirus vaccines, the EU’s top health official said.

* The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in England is between 0.8 and 1.0, the government said, a range slightly higher than for the UK as a whole.

* Norway will allow travel to and from Finland, Iceland and the Swedish island of Gotland from June 15, but is maintaining existing travel restrictions imposed on mainland Sweden.

AMERICAS

* The Americas are bearing the brunt of the pandemic at present, the World Health Organization said, and U.S. health officials warned that states may need to reimpose strict restrictions if cases spike.

* Canada will take airline passengers’ temperatures before they fly and anyone with a fever will not be allowed to travel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

* Latin American countries should renew domestic flights no later than July to avoid more bankruptcies, according to the International Air Transport Association.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Beijing shut six major wholesale food markets and delayed plans for some students to return to school after China’s capital reported new infections for a second day running.

* The government of China’s central Hubei province said it will lower its COVID-19 emergency response level from Saturday.

* India put off the release of headline consumer price inflation numbers for April and May, a period that include a more-than two-month lockdown imposed to combat the pandemic, due to inadequate data collection.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkey’s top medical association criticised a decision to ease lockdown restrictions in the country.

* U.N. aid agencies said three quarters of the programmes they back in Yemen will have to close in the next few weeks without more funding, even as both cholera and the novel coronavirus spread.

* Lebanon will re-open Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport for commercial flights beginning July 1, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global equity markets rose in choppy trading as concerns triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s less-than-optimistic outlook for an economic recovery and a jump in U.S. coronavirus cases gave investors pause.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve expects household finances and business balance sheets to suffer “persistent fragilities” due to the pandemic’s impact on economic activity, the central bank said in a report to Congress.

* Mexico’s economy shed 344,526 formal jobs in May, pushing the number of lost jobs in the last three months above 1 million even as the pace of layoffs slowed down.

* U.S. consumer sentiment perked up in early June but a significant improvement in the economy was not expected amid fears of a resurgence in infections.

* Britain’s economy shrank by a quarter over March and April as entire sectors were shuttered by the lockdown in what looks likely to be the bottom of a “catastrophic” crash before a long and slow recovery.