Latvia to raise limit for outdoor public gatherings to 300

RIGA (Reuters) - Latvia will raise the maximum limit for outdoor public gatherings to 300 from 25 on Wednesday in a further easing of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday.

It also increased the maximum number of people allowed to gather indoors from Wednesday to 100 from 25, but urged people to continue to respect social distancing rules.

“The very big importance for observing the distance of two meters (from each other) remains tomorrow too and (it will stay) until the end of the year, most likely,” Health Minister Ilze Vinkele told reporters.

The government plans to reassess the limits on public gatherings again in July, possibly then allowing up to 1,000 people to gather outdoors and half that number indoors.

Last week Latvia scrapped a requirement for self-isolation for people arriving from other European countries where the infection rate is deemed to be low.

The Baltic country of around two million people has so far confirmed 1,089 cases of the new coronavirus, with 26 deaths.