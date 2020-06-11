Pandemic-battered British firms lay off tens of thousands

(Reuters) - Tens of thousands of jobs have been lost since Britain went into coronavirus-led lockdown. Even as shops and factories begin to reopen, companies continue to lay off staff to cut costs and ride out the pandemic.

Below are major job cut announcements (in alphabetical order):

ASTON MARTIN

The luxury carmaker plans to shed up to 500 jobs.

BENTLEY MOTORS

The luxury carmaker plans to shed up to 1,000 jobs, nearly a quarter of its workforce.

BP

The oil major will cut around 10,000 jobs - 15% of its workforce.

BRITISH AIRWAYS

Owner IAG said restructuring at BA may result in almost 12,000 job losses.

CENTRICA

The British Gas owner plans to cut around 5,000 jobs, almost 20% of its global workforce.

CLARKS

The shoemaker and retailer said it was cutting 900 jobs.

EASYJET

The airline plans to cut nearly 4,500 jobs - about 30% of its workforce.

FASTJET

Its shuttle and charter business, Federal Airlines, will cut 55% of its full-time staff.

JOHNSON MATTHEY

The chemicals maker is cutting around 2,500 jobs.

LOOKERS

The car dealership firm is laying off 1,500 employees.

MULBERRY

The luxury brand plans to cut 25% of its global workforce of about 1,500.

OVO ENERGY

Britain’s second-largest energy supplier plans to cut 2,600 jobs.

RESTAURANT GROUP

The Frankie and Benny’s closure of 125 stores puts nearly 3,000 jobs at risk.

ROLLS-ROYCE

The company plans to cut at least 9,000 jobs - over a sixth of its workforce.

RYANAIR

The airline is laying off 3,000 or 15% of its staff.

SPECIALIST LEISURE GROUP

The holiday package provider is laying off nearly 2,500 jobs.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

The British airline plans to cut 3,150 jobs.

WIZZ AIR

The Hungary-based carrier is cutting 1,000 jobs, about one-fifth of its total workforce.