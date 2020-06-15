Pandemic-hit British firms lay off tens of thousands

(Reuters) - British companies have announced tens of thousands of job cuts since being forced into lockdown by the coronavirus pandemic.

A passenger wearing a face mask travels on the Central line tube, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Even as shops and factories begin to reopen, firms are laying off staff to cut costs.

Below are major job cut announcements (in alphabetical order):

ASTON MARTIN

The luxury carmaker plans to shed up to 500 jobs.

BENTLEY MOTORS

The luxury carmaker plans to shed almost 1,000 jobs, nearly a quarter of its workforce.

BP

The oil major will cut around 10,000 jobs - 15% of its workforce.

BRITISH AIRWAYS

Owner IAG said restructuring at BA may result in almost 12,000 job losses.

CENTRICA

The British Gas owner plans to cut around 5,000 jobs, almost 20% of its global workforce.

CLARKS

The shoemaker said it was cutting 900 jobs.

EASYJET

The airline plans to cut nearly 4,500 jobs - about 30% of its workforce.

FASTJET

Its shuttle and charter business, Federal Airlines, will cut 55% of its full-time staff.

JOHNSON MATTHEY

The chemicals maker is cutting around 2,500 jobs.

LOOKERS

The car dealership firm is laying off 1,500 employees.

MULBERRY

The luxury brand plans to cut 25% of its global workforce of about 1,500.

OVO ENERGY

Britain’s second-largest energy supplier plans to cut 2,600 jobs.

RESTAURANT GROUP

Frankie and Benny’s closure of 125 stores puts nearly 3,000 jobs at risk.

ROLLS-ROYCE

The company plans to cut at least 9,000 jobs - over a sixth of its workforce.

RYANAIR

The airline is laying off 3,000 or 15% of its staff.

SPECIALIST LEISURE GROUP

The holiday package provider is laying off nearly 2,500 jobs.

TRAVIS PERKINS

Britain’s biggest building materials company expects to cut 2,500 jobs or about 9% of its workforce.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

The British airline plans to cut 3,150 jobs.

WIZZ AIR

The Hungary-based carrier is cutting 1,000 jobs, about one-fifth of its workforce.