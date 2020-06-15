Pandemic-hit British firms lay off tens of thousands

(Reuters) - British companies have announced tens of thousands of job cuts since being forced into lockdown by the coronavirus pandemic.
Even as shops and factories begin to reopen, firms are laying off staff to cut costs.
Below are major job cut announcements (in alphabetical order):
The luxury carmaker plans to shed up to 500 jobs.
The luxury carmaker plans to shed almost 1,000 jobs, nearly a quarter of its workforce.
The oil major will cut around 10,000 jobs - 15% of its workforce.
Owner IAG said restructuring at BA may result in almost 12,000 job losses.
The British Gas owner plans to cut around 5,000 jobs, almost 20% of its global workforce.
The shoemaker said it was cutting 900 jobs.
The airline plans to cut nearly 4,500 jobs - about 30% of its workforce.
Its shuttle and charter business, Federal Airlines, will cut 55% of its full-time staff.
The chemicals maker is cutting around 2,500 jobs.
The car dealership firm is laying off 1,500 employees.
The luxury brand plans to cut 25% of its global workforce of about 1,500.
Britain’s second-largest energy supplier plans to cut 2,600 jobs.
Frankie and Benny’s closure of 125 stores puts nearly 3,000 jobs at risk.
ROLLS-ROYCE
The company plans to cut at least 9,000 jobs - over a sixth of its workforce.
The airline is laying off 3,000 or 15% of its staff.
The holiday package provider is laying off nearly 2,500 jobs.
Britain’s biggest building materials company expects to cut 2,500 jobs or about 9% of its workforce.
The British airline plans to cut 3,150 jobs.
The Hungary-based carrier is cutting 1,000 jobs, about one-fifth of its workforce.
Compiled by Tanishaa Nadkar and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie