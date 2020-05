Stacked chairs of a closed restaurant are seen as Lebanon eases its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, and its restaurants struggle to choose between opening with reduced capacity or staying shut amid an unprecedented economic crisis that has slashed profit and raised cost, in Beirut, Lebanon May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s government agreed on a “full closure” of the country for four days, the presidency said as the cabinet met on Tuesday to try to ward off a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The closure starts on Wednesday night.

Authorities have warned of a resurgence in recent days as the number of cases jumped to its highest point in more than a month after the government eased some lockdown restrictions.