World News
March 31, 2020 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sierra Leone has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, president says

1 Min Read

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Sierra Leone has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, a 37-year-old man who traveled from France on March 16 and had been in isolation since, the president said on Tuesday.

“When I did my first coronavirus press conference, I said that it was not a matter of if, but when. Well, ‘when’ has come,” President Julius Maada Bio said in a speech on national television. He did not announce any new measures to tackle the pandemic.

Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Writing by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Jon Boyle

