Liberia reports first coronavirus case

MONROVIA (Reuters) - Liberia has recorded its first coronavirus case, a ministry official said on Monday.

“I can confirm that we have a case and we are managing it,” Chief Medical Officer Francis Kateh said.

He did not provide any further details on the patient’s identity.

President George Weah is expected to make a speech later in the day.

Liberia is one of the world’s poorest countries where most people live without reliable access to electricity and clean water. The 2013-16 Ebola outbreak killed more than 4,800 people in Liberia, including more than 150 healthcare workers.

Concerns are growing about the ability of some African nations to meet the logistical and financial challenges posed by the fast-spreading coronavirus.