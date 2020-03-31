Technology News
March 31, 2020 / 7:28 AM / in 3 hours

Line survey finds 7% of users in Tokyo have at least one coronavirus symptom

Sam Nussey

1 Min Read

A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), uses a cellphone at the entrance of karaoke booth, amusements, restaurants and shopping building complex at Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - A survey of Line Corp’s chat app users in Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures in partnership with Japan’s health ministry found 7.1% of respondents in the capital reporting at least one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

A total of 443 people in Tokyo are infected with coronavirus according to official figures. Line’s survey found that 7.1% out of 63,843 people responding in Tokyo reported at least one of the symptoms of the virus, including high fever or a bad cough, between March 27-30.

That puts the number of people reporting symptoms from a limited sample at around 4,500, although having such symptoms does not prove coronavirus infection and the respondees were self-selecting.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below