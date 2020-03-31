Line survey finds 7% of users in Tokyo have at least one coronavirus symptom

A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), uses a cellphone at the entrance of karaoke booth, amusements, restaurants and shopping building complex at Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - A survey of Line Corp’s chat app users in Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures in partnership with Japan’s health ministry found 7.1% of respondents in the capital reporting at least one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

A total of 443 people in Tokyo are infected with coronavirus according to official figures. Line’s survey found that 7.1% out of 63,843 people responding in Tokyo reported at least one of the symptoms of the virus, including high fever or a bad cough, between March 27-30.

That puts the number of people reporting symptoms from a limited sample at around 4,500, although having such symptoms does not prove coronavirus infection and the respondees were self-selecting.