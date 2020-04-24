Quarantine with Rube Goldberg: California family builds ultimate domino effect machine

(Reuters) - Isolation at home inspired one California family to build an elaborate two-story Rube Goldberg machine, and it probably didn’t hurt that mom is a high school science teacher.

The contraption included books, an exercise ball, baseball bat and skateboard, among other objects that were set in motion by the domino effect. The chain culminated in the scoring of a soccer goal on a foosball table as the family erupted in celebration, video showed.

High school science teacher Andrea Michlovitch said it took the San Diego family, including her son, daughter and husband, about 13 hours to build and test the machine and about 25 tries to have it run successfully all the way through.

“The filmed product was its one and only full completion. So happy I caught it on film,” Michlovitch told Reuters. “It was a great team work activity!”