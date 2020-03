People wear masks as they walk down Oxford Street, as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases grow around the world, in London, Britain March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Pubs, restaurants, gyms and cinemas across London will be ordered to close as part of the capital’s efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Evening Standard reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far advised Britons to avoid pubs and other social gatherings. Johnson is due to hold a news conference at 1700 GMT on Friday.