Madagascar records its first COVID-19 death: official

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascar has registered its first coronavirus death, of a 57-year-old medical worker who suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, the national COVID-19 taskforce said on Sunday.

Taskforce spokeswoman Hanta Danielle Vololontiana said in a televised statement that the man had died on Saturday night.

“A man died from COVID-19 in Madagascar ... he is 57 years old and a member of the medical staff,” she said.