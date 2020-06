Medical workers wearing protective suits pass by barbed wire at the red zone under enhanced lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 33 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the cumulative total to 8,402 infections.

The health ministry also reported one new death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 119.