Malaysia's biggest palm oil state shuts some plantations due to virus

A truck carrying oil palm fruits passes through Felda Sahabat plantation in Lahad Datu in Malaysia's state of Sabah on Borneo island February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s largest palm oil producing state told plantations in three districts to shut down after several workers tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said on Tuesday.

The state, Sabah, will suspend operations at palm oil plantations in the districts of Tawau, Lahad Datu and Kinabatangan from Wednesday until the end of the month, while palm processing factories will be suspended from Thursday, according to a notice issued by the Sabah state government.

“The closure of the oil palm plantations and factories is aimed at preventing the movement of plantation workers as there were some workers in Tawau, Lahad Datu and Kinabatangan areas who have tested positive for COVID-19,” the notice said.

Sabah state, located in the east of the country, accounts for about 25% of palm oil production in Malaysia, the world’s second biggest producer of the widely used edible oil.

Malaysia has reported a total 1,624 coronavirus infections as of Tuesday - the highest in Southeast Asia.

Media reports said some of the infected plantation workers were linked to a religious gathering near the capital Kuala Lumpur that has been linked to nearly 1,000 cases in Malaysia.

The government has said 16,000 people attended event held between Feb 27 and March 1.