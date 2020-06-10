Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will begin reopening schools from June 24, its education minister said on Wednesday, as the country enters recovery mode after three months of strict curbs on movement and businesses to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Southeast Asia’s third-largest economy began lifting most coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, after the government declared that the outbreak was under control.

Schools will be reopened in stages, beginning with students facing public examinations and equivalent international school examinations this year, the minister, Mohd Radzi Jidin, said.

Malaysia has reported 8,336 cases and 117 deaths.