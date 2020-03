A woman wearing protective mask and gloves, uses her phone in a Mass Rapid Transit train, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 123 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total to 1,306 cases, with 10 deaths.

The health ministry said 34 of the new cases were linked to a religious gathering held late last month.

Malaysia has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia.