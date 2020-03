FILE PHOTO: A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point in the international arrivals terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

(Corrects headline and lead after authorities clarify most cases, not all, linked to religious event)

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 41 new cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, most linked to a religious event on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur that was attended by about 10,000 people from several countries.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 238.