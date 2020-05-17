Malaysia reports 22 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
FILE PHOTO: Muslims wearing protective face masks and following social distancing measures pray inside the National mosque as Malaysia eases a ban on mass prayers in mosques, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File photo
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s health ministry reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,894.
The country reported no new deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 113.