May 17, 2020 / 8:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia reports 22 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

FILE PHOTO: Muslims wearing protective face masks and following social distancing measures pray inside the National mosque as Malaysia eases a ban on mass prayers in mosques, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s health ministry reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,894.

The country reported no new deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 113.

Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by Richard Pullin

