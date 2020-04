A member of medical staff holds a swab sample at a drive-thru makeshift centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing, in Shah Ala, Malaysia April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities on Monday reported 36 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily rise since the government imposed curbs on movement and business to contain the spread of the pandemic a month ago.

The new cases bring the cumulative total to 5,425 cases. The health ministry reported no new deaths on Monday, keeping total fatalities at 89.