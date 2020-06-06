Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases, one new death

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health officials reported 37 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the cumulative total to 8,303.

The health ministry also reported one new death, raising total fatalities to 117.

The ministry had previously reported 38 new coronavirus cases and cumulative total of 8,304 cases.

(This story corrects number of new infections to 37, not 38, and cumulative total to 8,303, not 8,304, after official change by the government.)