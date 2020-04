A worker sprays disinfectant on a woman during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 71 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 5,603.

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 95.