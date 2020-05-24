Maruti Suzuki employee at Manesar plant tests positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: A man walks outside the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. manufacturing plant in Manesar in Haryana, India, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File photo

(Reuters) - An employee at car maker Maruti Suzuki’s plant in the city of Manesar tested positive for COVID-19, the company said on Saturday.

The employee tested positive on Friday and there was a possibility of a second infection as of Saturday, a company representative said in a statement.

“All employees who possibly could have come in contact have been advised to stay in home isolation,” the representative added.

The employee who tested positive on Friday was hospitalized in stable condition, the statement said.

The worker was last at work on May 15, before his residence became included in a containment zone.

Maruti resumed production at the Manesar plant last week. The carmaker had suspended manufacturing in the country after the Indian government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The car maker has plants in Gurugram and Manesar, both in the northern state of Haryana about 137 km (85 miles) from New Delhi, according to its website.

The Manesar plant manufactures vehicles such as the Swift, DZire and Celerio.

Maruti, which is majority owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, is a market leader in India with a 50% share of the passenger vehicle market.