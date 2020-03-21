Mauritius says reports first death from coronavirus

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Mauritius has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases have risen, a health ministry official said on Saturday.

“Mauritius has registered its first death linked to COVID-19. Actually some 13 patients have been tested COVID-19 positive. Their state of health is stable and they are being treated in isolation,” Kavish Pultoo, adviser on information matters at the Ministry of Health, told Reuters.