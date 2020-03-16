World News
Mexico registers first coronavirus death - reports

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has registered its first death due to coronavirus, according to Mexican media reports on Sunday and two people familiar with the matter.

Veteran broadcaster Joaquin Lopez-Doriga said on Twitter that businessman Jose Kuri had died after testing positive for coronavirus following a trip to the United States.

Two people familiar with the matter confirmed that Kuri had died, speaking on condition of anonymity.

