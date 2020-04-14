Mexico registers 5,014 cases of coronavirus and 332 deaths - health ministry

The national flag is seen at the closed Zocalo Square, which is fenced off from public with barriers, after the Mexican government declared a health emergency and issued stricter regulations to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico April 13, 2020. The Metropolitan Cathedral is pictured in the background. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico registered 353 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing its total to 5,014 cases and 332 deaths, the health ministry said.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has acknowledged that Mexico likely has far more people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus, citing government statistical models.

Last week, Lopez-Gatell said the country might have 26,500 cases, with many of those not showing symptoms or not diagnosed.