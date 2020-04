An activist wearing protective suit helps a pedestrian to put on gloves, during an awareness campaign, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Monterrey, Mexico April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has entered its most serious stage in the spread of the coronavirus, which the government calls “Phase 3”, as the spread of the virus is intensifying, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.