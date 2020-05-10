Mexican health ministry tallies nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases

A health worker sanitises a stretcher after a patient with COVID-19 was transferred into the hospital, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf/File photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry confirmed 1,938 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, along with 193 additional deaths, as government models projected that infections could peak this weekend.

Reported coronavirus cases in the country total 33,460, with 3,353 deaths attributed to the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus. But the true number for both is almost certainly much higher due to very little testing.