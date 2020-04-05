Mexican health ministry registers 1,890 coronavirus cases, 79 deaths

A woman wearing protective mask and gloves walks in downtown Mexico City, as Mexico's government declared a health emergency and issued stricter rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Mexico April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican health ministry on Saturday registered 1,890 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, an increase of 202 cases from a day earlier.

The number of deaths increased by 19 to 79.

“These people, unfortunately, had chronic diseases or were older,” said Mexico’s deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell of the people who died from the novel coronavirus.

Lopez-Gatell said Mexico is now paying the consequences for decades of poor eating habits that have led to high levels of obesity and health complications.