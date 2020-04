A police officer stands guard at a police checkpoint, as a new mandatory measure of the municipal government, after it declared Phase 4 in its fight against the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in San Pedro Garza Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/Files

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 970 new cases of coronavirus infection and 84 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 13,842 cases and 1,305 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely considerably higher than the confirmed cases.