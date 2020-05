FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Thursday it expects mid-stage trials for its COVID-19 vaccine to begin shortly while late-stage trials are expected to begin early summer, sending shares of the drug developer up 12% before the bell.

Previously, the company had said it planned to begin mid-stage trials in early summer.