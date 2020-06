Social distancing marks are seen on the floor at the metro station during a partial lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow’s health department said 5,260 people died from the novel coronavirus in the city in May, far higher than the 1,895 deaths reported by Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre over the course of the month.